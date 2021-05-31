 Go to page content

Message from the president

Solidarity and support for Indigenous members of our community

Campus and Community

May 31, 2021

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

The discovery of the remains of 215 children on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, has rightfully sent a shockwave throughout the country.

The Memorial community stands in solidarity and sorrow with Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation and all Indigenous people.

This discovery is a stark reminder to us all of what Indigenous Peoples of this country know, and what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission tried to teach us: the residential school system was, and is, a source of tremendous suffering and trauma.

I urge all members of our community to deepen their understanding of these issues and support Indigenous Peoples. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation website is rich with information.

To the Indigenous members of our community, our hearts are with you. If you are in need of support, there are resources available. The National Residential School Crisis Line is available 24-hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-866-925-4419.

The 24-hour mental health crisis line can be reached province-wide at 1-888-737-4668 or you can text ‘talk’ to 686868.

For students, counsellors at the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre are available Monday-Friday and appointments can be made in person or by telephone (864-8500).

For employees, there are resources available through the Employee Assistance Program.

Please reach out if you need help.

Dr. Vianne Timmons is president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University. She can be reached at president@mun.ca.

