Message from the president

Campus and Community

By Dr. Neil Bose

Physical safety is often considered the foundation of health and safety programs, but equally important is psychological health.

This week is Occupational Safety and Health Week and Mental Health Week in Canada.

I want to highlight the significance of mental health and psychological well-being at Memorial.

My colleagues in leadership and I would like to improve Memorial’s culture so that our university community feels even more supported and equipped to prioritize mental health.

It is normal to feel occasional stress or anxiety and a brief change in mood from experiences like global events, life challenges and competing priorities.

But when those reactions continue, we all must seek the support and services we have available.

It’s our responsibility as a community to support a culture where seeking support for mental health wellness is normalized.

I’d also like to stress the importance of annual leave to rest, rejuvenate and unplug. Leave plays a key role in our mental health.

I encourage supervisors to discuss with their employees how to create opportunities to ensure annual leave is regularly scheduled as part of Memorial’s normal work/life balance and culture.

Memorial provides resources and support that promote mental well-being for employees, including our employee assistance program (EAP) and wellness initiatives.

A mental health toolbox for employees is linked in the MUN Safe App under the support resources link. Links to student supports can also be accessed here.

Our students’ mental well-being is a top priority for Memorial.

Throughout your academic journey, you’ll face pressures inside and outside the classroom.

I’d like you to know that there are resources available to support you, such as KeepmeSafe.

The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre has a range of student supports and services available. We want to see you thrive in all areas of your personal and academic life.

There is an opportunity to join The Oasis during Mental Health Week, Thursday, May 9 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the third floor of the University Centre in the Landing (UC-3015)to connect with other students.

The Canadian Mental Health Association will be in attendance to offer support focusing on the theme Compassion Connects.

I encourage employees to join your colleagues for one of the planned events. For more information, visit the Gazette calendar.

Stay safe this week and every week.

Let’s all work together to create a workplace and campus where mental health is prioritized.