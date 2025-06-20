Message from the president

Campus and Community

By Dr. Jennifer Lokash

As we witness increasing unrest around the world, we want to remind all members of our university community there are supports available.

If you are feeling affected, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

There are many resources here for you — whether through university services, a supervisor, a colleague or a friend.

Support for international and graduate students

The Internationalization Office (IO) regularly reaches out to students whose home countries are experiencing turmoil, most recently Israeli and Iranian students.

International students can contact the IO at international@mun.ca.

They also offer groups that meet two times per week and are open to all.

They are a great opportunity to meet and socialize with your fellow students.

Graduate students can reach out to the School of Graduate Studies at sgs@mun.ca.

Support for faculty and staff

The Department of Human Resources is available to support faculty and staff.

Employees can also access confidential support through the Employee Assistance Program.

Support for students

Student Wellness and Counselling Centre: counsellors are available Monday-Friday. Appointments can be made in person or by calling 709-864-8500.

Student Support Office: contact studentsupport@mun.ca for additional help.

Guard Me Student Support Program is also available, 24/7, if you would like to speak with someone; it is a free mental health service available any time of the day or night: free 24/7 mental wellness support for students | Student Wellness and Counselling Centre

Community resources

The 24-hour mental health crisis line is available province-wide at 1-888-737-4668.

You can also text “talk” to 686868 for immediate support.

If you need help, please reach out.

Our community is strongest when we stand together and support one another.