Message from the president

President Timmons: 'We’ve lost one of our own'

Campus and Community

April 23, 2021

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

Writing a message about the loss of a student is hard.

A tragedy unfolded this week at Flatrock that led to the loss of Supul Jayasinghe, an undergraduate biology student who just finished writing his last exam.

He was, in the words of his father, a very beautiful soul. Supul wanted to be a doctor. He had a dream of joining Doctors Without Borders some day to help people in need around the world.

The Memorial community joins his family and friends in mourning his loss. We are sending our thoughts and condolences  to Supul’s family.

The Memorial University Students’ Union, in particular, has also shared their sorrow and is offering solidarity and support to fellow students.

I encourage students and employees who feel they could benefit from counselling and support in this difficult time to reach out for help.

Students who would like to speak to a counsellor at the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre can do so by contacting swccwellness@mun.ca.

Employees can access resources available to them through the Employee Assistance Program.

Dr. Vianne Timmons is president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University. She can be reached at president@mun.ca.

