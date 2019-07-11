fbpx Go to page content

Message of condolence

Message to the university community from the president

Campus and Community

July 11, 2019

By Dr. Gary Kachanoski

It is with deep sadness that I must share some news with you today.

We’ve just learned of the sudden passing of our colleague Gary Bradshaw, associate vice-president, administration and finance, at the Marine Institute. Our sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.

Gary Bradshaw
Photo: Chris Hammond

Gary has been an integral part of the Memorial university family for over two decades, and I know this news will affect members of our community on all campuses given the roles he has played in St. John’s, Corner Brook and most recently at the Marine Institute.

I encourage anyone who needs support at this time to reach out through our Employee Assistance Program.

Counsellors are on-site at the Marine Institute, third-floor boardroom.

We will share further information as it becomes available.

Dr. Gary Kachanoski is president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University. He can be reached at munpres@mun.ca.

Topics

