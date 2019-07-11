Message of condolence

Campus and Community

By Dr. Gary Kachanoski

It is with deep sadness that I must share some news with you today.

We’ve just learned of the sudden passing of our colleague Gary Bradshaw, associate vice-president, administration and finance, at the Marine Institute. Our sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.

Gary has been an integral part of the Memorial university family for over two decades, and I know this news will affect members of our community on all campuses given the roles he has played in St. John’s, Corner Brook and most recently at the Marine Institute.

I encourage anyone who needs support at this time to reach out through our Employee Assistance Program.

Counsellors are on-site at the Marine Institute, third-floor boardroom.

We will share further information as it becomes available.