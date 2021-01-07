Message of support

Campus and Community

By Dr. Vianne Timmons

As the unsettling events in Washington, D.C., continue to unfold, we know there are many members of our community who may be distressed or overwhelmed.

Please know there are resources available for members of our community who may require support.

The 24-hour mental health crisis line can be reached province-wide at 1-888-737-4668 or you can text ‘talk’ to 686868.

For students, counsellors at the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre are available Monday-Friday and appointments can be made in person or by telephone (864-8500).

For employees, there are resources available through the Employee Assistance Program.

This is a difficult situation in an already stressful time, particularly for students, faculty and staff—and their families—from the United States. No matter where you are in the world, please reach out if you need help and know that you are a valued member of our community.