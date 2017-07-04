Metrobus and traffic changes

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Drivers, pedestrians and Metrobus users please note the changes in traffic routes and the Metrobus stop in the area of Arctic Avenue and the University Centre (UC).

This change is to allow for work associated with the underground services for the Core Science Facility to take place.

Pedway recommended

For safety reasons, staff, students and visitors in the area are encouraged to remain alert and use the pedway between the University Centre and the Engineering building rather than the grounds around the University Centre.

Metrobus will detour around the work area and will cease service to the University Centre starting July 5. Riders should check the Metrobus website for all temporary route changes.

More details are included in this notice. To access the stop, pedestrians should cross to the north side of Arctic Avenue using the pedway at the Earth Sciences building and then proceed westward to Clinch Crescent. DRL bus users should check the company’s website for scheduled pickup locations.

Number of changes

The work is scheduled from approximately July 4-21, which may be shortened or extended depending on the conditions found during excavations.

Barrier-free parking is available in the Earth Sciences building basement parking lot.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the area; traffic speed on Arctic Avenue will be reduced to 20 kilometers per hour. Drivers should also note when exiting Kerwin Place that all vehicles will be required to make a right turn only. Stay alert in the area and respect the directions of the flag persons.

An updated traffic plan will be released at the end of July for the second phase of work around the University Centre. Co-operation during this important infrastructure work on campus is appreciated.