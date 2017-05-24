Mobile parking payment

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Memorial has launched a new parking payment option through Passport Canada.

The smart technology allows drivers to pay for parking on the St. John’s campus using their debit or credit card.

The Passport parking app is intended to create an easier and more convenient parking experience.

“We’re excited to provide smartphone technology to our students and visitors,” said Karen Alexander, associate director, Office of the Chief Risk Officer.

“This payment option allows drivers to complete activities on campus without worrying about exceeding their parking time limit.”

Other features

In addition to paying for a parking session, customers can do the following:

Monitor their session

Extend time remotely (up to the maximum allotted time)

View payment history

Receive email receipts

To avoid being ticketed, the technology also allow users to pay at areas where machines are not functioning.

The parking app will be available at more than 600 parking spaces on campus. The app can be used to pay for parking where Passport Canada signage is displayed by using vehicle plate information.

For anyone who does not use a credit card or who prefers to use Interac, debit cards can be used to load credit to the app through the parking office using the wallet app.

Passport has a proven track record in mobile payments in the U.S. and Canada. The app is free to download from the iPhone App Store and Android Google Play.

Users can also manage their parking at the Passport Canada website.