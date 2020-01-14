Campus and Community

By Dr. Gary Kachanoski

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 2:30 p.m. (NST) and 2 p.m. in most of Labrador, universities across Canada will observe a moment of silence, one week after the devastating crash of UIA752 in Iran, to honour all those who perished.

Involvement in this national gesture is voluntary and flexible.

Although no Memorial community members were on the flight, a significant number of those on board were students, faculty, staff and alumni from Canadian universities and colleges.

National moment

This observance complements the incredibly meaningful and thoughtful actions already being undertaken by universities, communities, countries and all who were touched by this tragedy, including the vigil held on our St. John’s campus last week.

It is an opportunity to provide those within and outside the community a galvanizing national moment to recognize the unprecedented and far-reaching affects of this tragedy on universities.

This is also a reminder that students who need support are encouraged to contact the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre or the Internationalization Office; employees requiring support can avail of the Employee Assistance Program.