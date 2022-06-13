Momentous event

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

President and Vice-chancellor Vianne Timmons addresses the audience in the St. John's Arts and Culture Centre on June 3.

Capping off a celebratory week of spring convocation ceremonies was a very special moment: the installation of Dr. Vianne Timmons as president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University.

It was a moment two years in the making.

Dr. Timmons arrived at Memorial in the spring of 2020, coinciding with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the lifting of Public Health restrictions, in-person ceremonies could finally be held once more.

The university made the most of it.

On Friday, June 3, during the afternoon and final session of spring convocation, Chancellor Susan Dyer Knight officially installed Dr. Timmons as the first woman president and vice-chancellor of Newfoundland and Labrador’s only university.

Follow along with the special moments throughout the ceremony in the photo essay below.