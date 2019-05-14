MUNPA honours

Campus and Community

By Melissa Watton

Two members of the Memorial University of Newfoundland Pensioners’ Association (MUNPA) were recognized for contributions they have made during their retirement.

MUNPA Tribute Awards were awarded to Dr. Edgar Williams and Doreen Whalen at a reception hosted by Dr. Gary Kachanoski in January.

“Dr. Williams and Ms. Whalen have made significant contributions to the university and its extended community both during their distinguished careers and into their retirement,” said Jane Foltz, president, MUNPA. “On behalf of MUNPA, I was honoured to present Tribute Awards to Dr. Williams and Ms. Whalen.”

Dr. Edgar Williams

Dr. Edgar Williams retired from Memorial in 2004, after almost 40 years with the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Faculty of Science.

Throughout his career and into retirement, Dr. Williams has volunteered with many organizations. In 2016 he reached the milestone of having volunteered for 50 years as an usher during the university’s convocation ceremonies. He has also served on the Newfoundland and Labrador branch of the Naval Association of Canada for over 30 years and was on its national board of directors. He has been a member of the Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee for 24 years, and for the past three years he has served on the Pouch Cove Heritage Society Executive Committee. From 2008–16, he was the chair of the St. John’s-Avalon chapter of the Canadian Association of Retired Persons and was on MUNPA’s board of directors for six years. In 2010 Dr. Williams became the first MUNPA member elected to the board of directors of the College and University Retiree Association of Canada (CARP).

Dr. Williams has received many awards, including the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Naval Association of Canada’s Gold Medallion, a Government of Newfoundland and Labrador Senior of Distinction Award, the Community Sector Council of Newfoundland and Labrador Volunteer Award, and the CARP Appreciation Award.

Doreen Whalen

After a 37-year-career, Doreen Whalen retired as Memorial’s director of the Division of Lifelong Learning in 2007.

Ms. Whalen has volunteered with her church, Wesley United, for many years and played a key role in the restructuring of the church’s governance. Provincially, she has chaired the staff committee of the United Church of Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador Conference, and nationally she has served on the Learning Fund Committee. She has been a member of the VOWR Radio station board since 1996, served as its secretary for the past five years and acted as station manager since 2014. As station manager, Ms. Whalen addresses regulatory, fee structure and copyright issues; maintains a working knowledge of the latest technological developments; oversees the programming structure; and works with a team of approximately 70 volunteers. Ms. Whalen joined the MUNPA board of directors immediately upon her retirement and has since served stints as both its vice-president and president.

Ms. Whalen continues her active involvement with Memorial as a sessional instructor with the Faculty of Business Administration.

Tribute Awards

The MUNPA Tribute Awards recognize the importance of the ongoing contributions of Memorial’s retirees to the university and its community through efforts such as continued lecturing, involvement in convocation, participation on boards and committees and community activities. Tribute Awards have been presented annually since 2009 with a maximum of three recipients in any given year. Prior to the Tribute Awards, MUNPA Meritorious Services Awards were presented from 1999–2008. For longer citations on each of this year’s Tribute Award winners, please consult the Tribute Awards section of the MUNPA website.