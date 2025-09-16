Musical legacy

Campus and Community

By Danielle Hamel

Broadway actor and Memorial University alumna Petrina Bromley will perform at the School of Music on Sept. 18.

The School of Music at Memorial University launches its 50th anniversary celebrations this week with a star-studded alumni concert.

The Alumni Showcase, featuring a roster of talented musicians who graduated from the school’s programs over the last 50 years, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the School of Music’s D.F. Cook Recital Hall on Memorial’s St. John’s campus.

The evening will be a diverse musical variety show with Bill Brennan, Petrina Bromley, Maria Cherwick, Amy Collyer-Holmes, Ben Diamond, Andrew Gosse, Heather Kao, Katherine Moffatt, Michael O’Keefe, David Pomeroy, Phil Roberts, Evan Watts Smith, Katie Sullivan, Jing Xia and master of music student Rosaura Aguilar.

Actor, singer, director, writer and composer Petrina Bromley is best known for her role of Bonnie Harris in the Broadway musical, Come From Away. Ms. Bromley currently appears on the CBC television series Son of a Critch. She will perform a selection of songs on Thursday evening with fellow alumni Evan Watts Smith and Bill Brennan.

Tenor David Pomeroy made his Metropolitan Opera debut in the title role of Faust, followed by the title role in The Tales of Hoffmann and now receives star billing across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The School of Music alumnus will perform with alumnus Phil Roberts, piano, and a string quartet of alumnae Heather Kao, violin, Maria Cherwick, violin, Amy Collyer-Holmes, cello, a master of music student, violist Rosaura Aguilar.

The evening will also be an opportunity to honour and celebrate the remarkable legacy of the school’s founding director, Dr. Donald Cook, who passed away on Sept. 2, 2025.

The D.F. Cook Recital Hall was named in his honour in 1993; Dr. Cook was recently honoured as one of Memorial University’s Centennial 100 for his important contributions to the university.

Thursday’s Alumni Showcase will be the first of many events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the School of Music.

The Concert Series runs throughout the fall and winter semester and features alumni throughout the entire series.

Several reunion events are also planned for the school’s alumni throughout the year. Stay tuned to the School of Music’s 50th anniversary website for more details.

Musicians through the decades

In addition to planned events, the School of Music aims to gather 50 alumni profiles throughout 2025-26 to showcase its vibrant legacy.

Browse through the interesting and diverse careers submitted so far across a variety of industries such as music, education, law, medicine, business, politics and more.

Submit an alumni profile here.

Tickets are available here.