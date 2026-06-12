Research

By Jeff Green

Eight postdoctoral research fellows and doctoral students from across the globe will lay roots at Memorial University where they will grow research in key strategic areas.

The top-tier emerging scholars are recipients of Canada Impact+ Research Training Awards (CIRTA), a special one-time initiative provided by the federal government that provides support to attract and retain world-class trainees to Canada.

The recipients come from at least seven countries from around the world and will work side-by-side with leading researchers in the faculties of Science, Engineering and Applied Science, and Humanities and Social Sciences, and the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation.

“These awards provide opportunities to create real change.” — Dr. Rod Russell

Their projects are in priority areas identified by the federal government including advanced digital technologies (such as AI, quantum, cybersecurity); environment, climate resilience and the Arctic; health, including biotechnology; clean technology and resource value chains; and food and water security.

Doctoral scholarships are valued at $40,000 per year for three years, and postdoctoral research awards at $70,000 per year for two years. Overall, the federal support for the first wave of this program is valued at $1,020,000.

“Big congratulations to these deserving recipients and welcome to Memorial University,” said Dr. Rod Russell, interim vice-president (research and innovation). “We are grateful to the ongoing support of the Government of Canada in helping Memorial mobilize the innovators and creators needed to respond to the challenges of today in order to create a better tomorrow. These awards provide opportunities to create real change. We cannot wait to meet these early-career researchers and learn more about their projects.”

The Canada Impact+ Research Training Awards is part of a suite of programs the federal government announced to attract leading international researchers to Canada. It is administered by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

With a $133.6M investment over three years, the CIRTA will support the recruitment of international doctoral students and postdoctoral researchers, securing the current and future talent needed to drive innovation and growth in strategic industries.