Name it and win!

Title Memorial University’s strategic plan and win a prize

May 18, 2021

By Memorial University

Memorial’s new strategic plan represents the input of hundreds of people both inside and outside the university.

Now Memorial is calling on both groups for help once more.

What should it be called?

Future direction

The plan, approved by the university’s Board of Regents on May 12, highlights key priorities and cultures that will shape Memorial in the years to come.

It provides a vision in which Memorial contributes to a socially resilient, economically prosperous, culturally vibrant, inclusive, healthy and sustainable province.

Getting there will require innovative thinking and community collaboration.

And the document requires a distinctive title that will help inspire the Memorial community – faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends – to build and implement the detailed strategies to achieve this plan for the future of the province’s only university.

Title the plan!

A contest to decide the name is just the thing.

Send your ideas – thoughtful, innovative, inspiring – all are welcome.

Submit your ideas via email between May 18-26.

A winner will be chosen quickly by blind adjudication and win some great Memorial swag. And bragging rights!

