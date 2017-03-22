National champions

Campus and Community

On the heels of Team Gushue’s 2017 Brier victory comes another Newfoundland and Labrador curling milestone.

The Memorial University Sea-Hawks team of skip Adam Boland, third Stephen Trickett, second Zach Young, lead Evan Kearley and coach Gary Ryan has won the USports Men’s Curling Championship with a victory over the University of Alberta team.

The Sea-Hawks finish the season with a perfect 17-0 record, after winning the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Championship last month, with an 8-0 record.

Team Boland followed that with another perfect week, going 9-0 against some of the top university curlers across Canada.

The last time Team Boland lost a match was in the Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Curling Championship to Team Gushue, the 2017 Tim Horton’s Brier Champions.

This is the third national championship for a Memorial University varsity team, sharing the honour with the 1970 men’s soccer team and the 2010-11 men’s curling team.