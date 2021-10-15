Campus and Community

By Erin Delaney and Elizabeth Furey

Students were in for a treat at the start of the fall semester.

New food and service providers moved into the University Centre area during the summer.

The Roastery, RBC On Campus and MUN Dental Clinic have all drawn attention since they opened at the beginning of September, as has the newly re-opened Student Volunteer Bureau in its new space on the third floor.

“These new vendors are a great addition to the St. John’s campus and are helping us to enhance on-campus service offerings to students, faculty and staff,” said Bruce Belbin, director of Student Residences and Ancillary Operations.

The Roastery

The Roastery is a locally owned extension of the 7th Wave Coffee Roasters brand, which is supplying freshly roasted craft coffee at its location in the University Centre (UC) food court on the third floor.

In addition to coffee and espresso-based drinks, The Roastery offers baked goods, soups, salads, sandwiches, sausage rolls and pretzel dogs.

While most of the elements of the vendor are new to the UC, not all of them are – the wooden bar in front of the counter is a reclaimed bleacher from the old Thompson Student Centre, a piece of university history the owners were keen to include.

“While today’s students wouldn’t know about the Thompson Student Centre, some of their parents and many faculty and staff would,” said Mr. Belbin.

“The team at The Roastery wanted to include that piece of history as a nice throwback to the previous student centre, and it is a unique addition to the space.”

The Roastery is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

RBC OnCampus: no fee banking

An RBC OnCampus branch is now open in the hallway to the new Core Science Building. The primary focus for RBC OnCampus is providing Memorial students financial literacy education.

Staff at this location can provide education and advice on a variety of topics, and are also available for information sessions and events across campus.

Don’t worry if you do not bank with RBC, though: you do not need to be an RBC client in order to avail of the services offered. The staff at RBC OnCampus are more than happy to chat with people who have questions surrounding finances, budgeting and more.

And as a bonus, the ATM on site at this location charges no fees, making it accessible for everyone, regardless of who you bank with.

RBC OnCampus is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

MUN Dental Clinic

Another welcome addition to health and wellness services on campus is the MUN Dental Clinic.

Also located in the hallway to the Core Science Building, the on-site dentist offers hygiene services, as well as general dental services to students, faculty and staff.

Appointments are by walk-in or by booking ahead. The MUN Dental Clinic can be reached by calling 709-753-2839.

The MUN Dental Clinic is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Student Volunteer Bureau

The Student Volunteer Bureau (SVB), while not new to the UC, opened a new space across the hall from its original location.

The SVB works to educate students about the benefits of volunteering and provides a variety of volunteer opportunities for them to take advantage of.

“We are very fortunate to have a student volunteer bureau dedicated to being involved in the community,” said Dr. Donna Hardy Cox, associate vice-president (academic) students.

“Volunteerism is the heart of our campus community, and the programming the SVB offers gives our students opportunities to meet new people, and explore and expand their skill sets.”

Students interested in getting involved with the Student Volunteer Bureau can stop by their space in UC-3014, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., or visit the website for more information.

As Memorial works towards returning to operating normally, the remaining UC vendors are beginning to re-open after being closed for the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hours of operation for all University Centre vendors can all be found online here.