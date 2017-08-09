New VP Grenfell Campus

Campus and Community

By Melanie Callahan

Following an accomplished career in several Canadian universities, Jeff Keshen has been named vice-president (Grenfell Campus) with Memorial University.

Dr. Keshen was selected following an intensive national search by a committee chaired by the university’s president and vice chancellor, Gary Kachanoski, which included faculty, staff and student representation from Memorial’s three campuses. Dr. Keshen’s appointment was approved by the Board of Regents on Aug. 9, and is effective Nov. 15.

Dr. Keshen’s appointment is a renewable five-year term.

Shared values

“It is apparent that Dr. Keshen shares values similar to those of Memorial University,” said Dr. Kachanoski. “He is committed to creating an accessible, diverse institution built on a foundation of student-centred learning and teaching. He is committed to fostering an engaged university that is connected to the community. I am confident that he will play an integral role in the Memorial University family.”

In his new role, Dr. Keshen will provide leadership to advance Grenfell’s vision and mission, and will work with the campus community to realize the goals set out in its strategic plan, Vision 20/20. With an emphasis on building partnerships and increasing community engagement, he will be tasked with the continued enhancement of a student-centred educational experience so that Grenfell remains a campus of choice for both education and employment.

“I am excited to take the reins at Grenfell Campus,” said Dr. Keshen. “Throughout my career, I’ve worked hard to attract students by providing supportive and creative places to learn and research, while seeking opportunities to celebrate their accomplishments. I look forward to continuing this important work and to nurturing the relationships within the walls of Grenfell Campus and in the greater community, and in helping to advance the campus’s research and academic profiles.”

Dr. Keshen will visit Grenfell Campus later this month to meet members of the Grenfell Campus community.

Biographical notes

Most recently, Dr. Keshen served as dean, Faculty of Arts with Mount Royal University. Prior to this, he held the position of chair, Department of History; adjunct professor; and manager, Experiential Learning Service at the University of Ottawa.

Dr. Keshen was the recipient of the Government of Ontario June Callwood Award for Outstanding Service in Volunteerism for his success with the establishment of the University of Ottawa’s Experiential Learning Service. He was double nominee for the 3M National Teaching Fellowship Award, and was awarded both the Ontario Leadership in Teaching Prize and University of Ottawa’s Excellence in Education Prize.

Dr. Keshen holds a PhD from York University with a research concentration in the history of war and conflict.

He has had great success in the development of programs that encourages leadership in young people, including programming with specific interests in vulnerable and First Nations students. Dr. Keshen has also been the driving force behind initiatives to recognize workplace excellence, promote professional development and increase employee satisfaction.

Vice-president (Grenfell Campus) portfolio description

Dr. Keshen will hold the top position at Grenfell Campus, overseeing approximately 1,300 students, 200 staff and 100 faculty members. Grenfell offers 19 degree programs and has an annual budget of approximately $36 million.

As a member of Memorial’s executive team and as Grenfell’s chief ambassador, the vice-president will focus on strategies that move the institution forward. With an emphasis on building partnerships and increasing community engagement, Dr. Keshen will ensure the continued enhancement of a student-centred educational experience. He will oversee all operations of the campus, and will work collegially with other leaders at Grenfell as well as the university to realize the vision for Grenfell’s future.