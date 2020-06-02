Campus and Community

By Heidi Wicks

Cathy Duke is one of six alumni representatives on the Board of Regents.

The results of the 2020 Board of Regents alumni elections are in.

Three returning board members, Cathy Duke, Rex Gibbons and Bud Davidge, welcome newly elected members Andrea Stack, Ann Marie Hann and Kerri Claire Neil. The group of six will serve from Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2023.

In their roles, they will contribute to the work of the board in a variety of ways as it oversees the management, administration and control of the property, revenue, business and affairs of Memorial University.

These comprise six of 30 board seats.

Alumni representatives on the Board of Regents include the following individuals:

Cathy Duke (BSW’79, MBA’83)

CEO of Destination St. John’s for the last nine years, Ms. Duke directed sales and marketing efforts, attracting meetings and conventions, leisure travel and sport tourism to the destination. Full biography here.

Rex Gibbons (BA (Ed.)’67, B.Sc.’67, M.Sc.’69)

After two years at the Johnson Space Center, Mr. Gibbons returned to Newfoundland and Labrador and joined the Department of Mines and Energy, where he worked for well over a decade when he resigned to run for provincial politics. Full biography here.

Andrea Stack (B.Comm.’96, MBA’01)

As lead investment advisor and portfolio manager with the Stack Team at CIBC Wood Gundy, Ms. Stack helps clients navigate the complexities of managing wealth, working with them to provide financial, investment and estate plans tailored to their individual needs. Full biography here.

Bud Davidge (BA (Ed.)’67, BA’68, Hon. LLD’12)

As a former educator and well known musician and composer, Dr. Davidge is active in local municipal affairs. Full biography here.

Ann Marie Hann (B.Comm.’81, MBA’83)

With a highly successful cross-Canada career in both public and private sectors, Ms. Hann’s executive roles in the provincial public service include clerk of the Executive Council, deputy minister of Environment and Labour and CEO of the Workers’ Compensation Board (WorkplaceNL). Full biography here.

Kerri Claire Neil (BA (Hons.)’16, MA’19)

Ms. Neil is a board member and organizer with the Social Justice Co-operative, a non-profit co-operative organizing social and environmental justice through grassroots movement building. Full biography here.

About the Board of Regents

Iris Petten, chair of the Board of Regents, says serving on the board is an opportunity to make a real difference to the university and the entire province.

“Memorial plays a key role in the future success and sustainability of Newfoundland and Labrador, and it’s a privilege for all our board members to be a part of that,” Ms. Petten said. “I am very pleased to welcome and congratulate our elected alumni board members.”

Dr. Vianne Timmons, president and vice-chancellor of Memorial, salutes the leadership and initiative of alumni who ran in the election.

“There are 100,000 members of the Memorial alumni family across the globe, making a difference, and we are so lucky to have such spirited leaders who are passionate about their alma mater and keen to play a key role in the administration and governance of our wonderful institution,” said Dr. Timmons. “I look forward to working with the new alumni board members, so we can continue to make change and move forward.”

For further information on the Board of Regents selection process, visit the Office of Alumni Engagement.