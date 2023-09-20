No space for hate

Campus and Community

By Dr. Jennifer Lokash

The rising prevalence of anti-2SLGBTQIA+ rhetoric, legislative changes and protests in Canada is concerning.

As a university, Memorial is committed to building a culture of inclusion and equity. We must continuously act against discrimination in all its forms, including discrimination against gender identity and sexual orientation.

Memorial’s student unions are actively engaged in supporting 2SLGBTQIA+ members of our community and I thank them for their commitment to this work.

For those who are negatively affected by the anti-2SLGBTQIA+ protests, there are resources available.

The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre website offers a number of online and phone-based community mental health and wellness supports for students on all campuses. See here for more information. Additional support services for students at Grenfell can be found at Counselling and Psychology Services.

Faculty and staff can avail of the Employee Assistance Program. It is available 24 hours a day and information about how to access services is available online.