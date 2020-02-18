 Go to page content

No specific threat

Safety concern on St. John's campus resolved without incident

Campus and Community

Feb. 18, 2020

By Memorial University

A safety concern on the St. John’s campus today was resolved without incident.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) took one person into custody.

Memorial issued a shelter in place warning shortly after 2 p.m. after receiving information that suggested a person might be coming to campus with a firearm. The RNC were notified and arrived on site immediately.

While there was no specific threat against anyone on the St. John’s campus, Memorial’s practice is to exercise extreme caution with any potential risk, leading to today’s shelter in place message.

The RNC is continuing its investigation.

Resources available

Information about preparing for an emergency or disaster can be found online.

For employees who require support after today’s incident, there are resources available through the Employee Assistance Program.

Students who are in need of support are encouraged to contact the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre.

Anyone can call  24-hour mental health crisis line: (709) 737-4668 (local) or 1-888-737-4668 (province-wide).

In the event of an emergency, Memorial shares information with the campus community via the MUN Safe app. Members of the campus community are encouraged to download the app (available for Apple and Android devices) and ensure push notifications are enabled. Users who prefer email communications can sign up for an email alert.

