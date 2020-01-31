Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial University is actively monitoring the ongoing situation regarding the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The university is in contact with provincial and regional health authorities and will share relevant information with the university community as it becomes available.

It is important to note the Public Health Agency of Canada has assessed the current public health risk associated with 2019-nCoV as low for Canada. Its website contains important, up-to-date, factual information about the outbreak, symptoms and treatment and travel advisories.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, symptoms of 2019-nCoV have included the following:

fever;

cough;

difficulty breathing.

If you have travelled to Hubei province in China and develop these symptoms, or have been in contact with someone else who has travelled there and is sick, avoid contact with others and followup immediately with your health-care professional.

Health care and preventive actions

The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre has posted notices to remind anyone coming to their clinic to let them know immediately if they have travelled to Hubei province and have any of the noted symptoms.

All members of the university community should do the same when visiting family doctors, other clinics or an emergency room.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent 2019-nCoV infection. The best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the virus.

As a good reminder at all times, and particularly in cold and flu season, public health agencies recommend everyday preventive actions to help avoid the spread of respiratory viruses, including the following:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Stay home when you are sick;

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Travel restrictions/advisory

The Government of Canada has issued a travel advisory for Canadians to avoid all travel to Hubei province, including the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou. More details can be found at www.travel.gc.ca/destinations/china.

Memorial has a policy governing Travel Outside of Canada that is guided by the risk level set by the Government of Canada. Anyone with travel planned to China, particularly to Hubei province, should consult the policy and contact Sonja Knutson, director, Internationalization Office, and chair, Travel Outside of Canada Committee, at sknutson@mun.ca.

If you have health concerns or questions, please call the provincial health line at 8-1-1.

Additional resources follow below.

Provincial Department of Health and Community Services

www.health.gov.nl.ca/health/publichealth/cdc/coronavirus/

Public Health Agency of Canada

Coronavirus Information line: 1-833-784-4397

www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection.html

Travel Advisory

The Public Health Agency of Canada has issued a travel advisory for Wuhan City, China

https://travel.gc.ca/travelling/advisories/pneumonia-china

U.S. Centres for Disease Control

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization

www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019