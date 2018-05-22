Campus and Community

By Jeff Green

Members of the university community have until June 15 to apply for two separate funding opportunities.

Cross-Campus Initiatives Fund

The Cross-Campus Initiatives Fund builds on existing strategic relationships between the St. John’s campus, the Marine Institute, Grenfell Campus, Harlow Campus and the Labrador Institute.

The fund annually allocates $40,000 as one-time support for new initiatives that are clearly and demonstrably strategic for the units.

More details about the fund, including its terms of reference and guidelines for proposals, are available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic) at 709-864-8246 or via email.

Conference Fund

The Conference Fund provides funding to off-set the cost of organizing and hosting conferences, workshops or seminars. Please note, the fund does not provide financial support for employees to travel to such events.

The fund allocates a total of $50,000 annually, providing one-time support of regular conferences, as opposed to large-scale events.

Terms of reference and a template for submissions are available here. Inquiries can be directed to the Office of the Vice-President (Research) at 709-864-3650 or via email.

Upcoming deadline

The deadline for applications to both funds is Friday, June 15.

The offices of the Vice-President (Research), Vice-President (Academic), Vice-President (Marine Institute) and Vice-President (Grenfell) support both funds.

A call for applications to both funds is issued three times per academic year (October, February and June).