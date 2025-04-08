Ode at Convocation

Campus and Community

At a meeting of Senate on April 8, Senators voted to reinstate the ‘Ode to Newfoundland’ in future Memorial convocation ceremonies.

The ad hoc committee considering this matter made the recommendation to reinstate the Ode and Senate approved this recommendation in a vote. The committee provided a report to Senate that was informed by extensive consultations including a survey and multiple consultation sessions. The report is available online.

The Ode will be reinstated for the spring convocation ceremonies in May.

“We acknowledge that the university has work ahead of us to rebuild relationships with the people who were negatively impacted by the initial decision, and also with those who are disappointed by the decision of Senate, particularly Indigenous people and Labradorians,” said President Jennifer Lokash. “We apologize for the divisions that were created through this process and the impact that it has had.”

The ad hoc committee made additional suggestions, including expanding the Convocation Advisory Committee’s work and mandate and recommitting to Truth and Reconciliation through support for the Strategic Framework for Indigenization.

President Lokash firmly supported these suggestions.

“Our priority is ensuring Memorial is a welcoming environment for all members of our community, from the time students are accepted to when they graduate – and beyond. This means listening to diverse perspectives, like those offered in the ad hoc committee’s report. It also means holding ourselves accountable and responding to what we heard in authentic and meaningful ways. We will be taking time to fully review and understand the perspectives within the report.”

