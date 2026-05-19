Op-ed: Dr. Kevin Power

Campus and Community

By Dr. Kevin Power

I’ve been reflecting on the role of positivity in shaping the environments we create at Memorial.

Not positivity in the superficial sense, but as a deliberate approach to how we respond to people, especially when they bring forward new ideas.

At its core, this is about whether we create spaces where people feel safe to contribute, or spaces where they quietly decide it’s not worth the risk.

Positive potential

I am by nature a positive person, with plenty of optimism tempered by realism.

It shows up in small ways through dad jokes with students, faculty or staff, singing songs to the Jumping Bean staff or any number of seemingly foolish endeavours that I just can’t seem to put aside in the name of “professionalism” (Batman anyone?).

It’s who I am, and I encourage everyone to be themselves. Isn’t that what we tell our kids? To be yourself.

“As academics, we are trained from day one to be hyper-critical.”

But here’s the thing, positivity spreads.

I don’t act positively to get this effect; it’s a by-product of being positive, but I do understand its potential impact.

This brings me to the power of positivity in the workplace.

While many of us value openness and creativity, we are also products of a system that trains us to do the opposite.

As academics, we are trained from day one to be hyper-critical.

Whether it is critiquing papers, presenting papers to a journal club for dissection, or reviewing manuscripts or grants, we are literally trained to be skeptical and to find fault in the works of others and our own.

Combine that with the fact that we are also trained to defend our work, and you end up with a group of people who are trained to argue their points.

It shapes how we interact in meetings, committees and everyday conversations. And that’s where it can become a problem.

Creativity quashed

Consider a junior, non-tenured faculty member arriving at a meeting with a new idea, energized and optimistic.

Almost immediately, the responses follow: we’ve tried that before, here are the issues, it won’t work given timing or budget.

The pattern is familiar and the result is just as predictable.

That individual becomes less likely to bring ideas forward, not because they lack creativity, but because they’ve learned how those ideas will be received.

“It would help build a culture where positivity leads and ideas are genuinely welcomed.”

Creativity is stifled. I’ve seen it happen, and I’ve experienced it myself.

As academics, we pride ourselves on being innovative and forward-thinking. But our training pulls us in another direction.

Our first instinct is to find fault. Over time, that instinct can work against the very creativity we claim to value.

Now, I’m not suggesting that consultation and feedback aren’t necessary; they absolutely are. But we need to frame them differently.

What if, when a new idea is proposed, we temporarily set aside criticism and first explore what could go right?

What are the potential benefits? How might we make it work?

This shift would change the narrative, offering a much-needed positive angle from which to consider and develop new ideas.

It would encourage more people to think creatively and share ideas, no matter how unconventional they may seem.

Ultimately, it would help build a culture where positivity leads and ideas are genuinely welcomed.

Possibility rather than limitation

At a time when belonging is central to recruiting, retaining and supporting students, we should be just as intentional about creating that same culture for faculty, staff and administrators.

Let’s rewire our responses to look first for possibility rather than limitation.

The power of positivity is real; it makes us better at what we do and helps reinvigorate creativity.

I began by reflecting on my own tendency toward positivity, something I still have to work at some days.

But I’m also reminded of advice I received early in my career: “Don’t let my kindness be mistaken for weakness.”

Positivity isn’t weakness, it’s strength.

And that strength compounds.

If you have a positive impact on five people each year, and they do the same, the effect grows exponentially.

Over time, a single individual can create far-reaching change.

That, to me, is the true power of positivity.