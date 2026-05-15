Preparing for the unexpected

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

The Bruneau Centre lobby during the May 13 expo.

Being prepared for the unexpected was the theme of the day on May 13 when Memorial’s Protective Services hosted the 2026 Emergency Preparedness Expo.

The event drew visitors eager to learn about emergency preparedness, security initiatives and the vital roles different organizations play during an emergency.

The Bruneau Centre on the St. John’s campus was full of engaging displays, and the parking lot was lined with a Touch-a-Truck lot offering an up-close, interactive experience with more than 20 emergency response vehicles.

Attendees visited with the RNC mounted and RNC and RCMP K-9 units. They also watched as contestants competed in Memorial’s Disaster Chef Challenge.

Home chefs Stephanie Tucker (on behalf of Nazanin Ghasemi) with the Faculty of Medicine; Thilini Kumarasinghe, a graduate student in the Faculty of Science studying human biosciences; and Melissa MacLean with the Centre for Institutional Analysis and Planning, competed live to create tasty and hearty meals using camp stoves and limited non-perishable ingredients.

Judges were impressed with the three competitors’ dishes and crowned Ms. MacLean, the defending champ (2025), the winner again this year.