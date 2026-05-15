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Preparing for the unexpected

Expo provides emergency guidance, Disaster Chef Challenge produces no frills tastiness

Campus and Community

May 15, 2026

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Being prepared for the unexpected was the theme of the day on May 13 when Memorial’s Protective Services hosted the 2026 Emergency Preparedness Expo.

The event drew visitors eager to learn about emergency preparedness, security initiatives and the vital roles different organizations play during an emergency.

The Bruneau Centre on the St. John’s campus was full of engaging displays, and the parking lot was lined with a Touch-a-Truck lot offering an up-close, interactive experience with more than 20 emergency response vehicles.

Attendees visited with the RNC mounted and RNC and RCMP K-9 units. They also watched as contestants competed in Memorial’s Disaster Chef Challenge.

Home chefs Stephanie Tucker (on behalf of Nazanin Ghasemi) with the Faculty of Medicine; Thilini Kumarasinghe, a graduate student in the Faculty of Science studying human biosciences; and Melissa MacLean with the Centre for Institutional Analysis and Planning, competed live to create tasty and hearty meals using camp stoves and limited non-perishable ingredients.

Judges were impressed with the three competitors’ dishes and crowned Ms. MacLean, the defending champ (2025), the winner again this year.

1/ Childcare Centre visits the expo

Excited visitors from Memorial’s Childcare Centre checked out the booths, the trucks and the service animals.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

2/ Touch-a-Truck

More than 20 emergency response vehicles were part of the expo's Touch-a-Truck lot.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

3/ Up and away

Newfoundland Power representatives showcase the utility bucket truck in action.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

4/ A peek inside

NL Health Services provide a peek into an ambulance.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

5/ Horsing around

The youngest visitors enjoying a stop with the RNC’s mounted unit.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

6/ Top dog

The RNC and RCMP K-9 teams demonstrate search and obedience skills.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

7/ Top chef

Melissa MacLean with the Centre for Institutional Analysis and Planning defended her 2025 title as the repeat Disaster Chef winner with her creation of Campfire Chicken-a-la-Can with Biscuits.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

8/ Taste test

Guest judges Rayna Luther, associate vice-president (facilities), Chief Sherry Colford, St. John’s Regional Fire Department, and Sgt. Julie Cunningham, RNC supervisor of Community Services and Mobile Crisis Response Team, sample the dishes to select the winning dish.

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

9/ And the winner is . . .

Disaster Chef winner Melissa MacLean (left), participant Thilini Kumarasinghe (middle) and Stephanie Tucker who cooked on behalf of Nazanin Ghasemi (right).

Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey is a manager of communications in the Division of Marketing and Communications at Memorial University. She can be reached at sandywf@mun.ca.

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