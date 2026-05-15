Calling poli sci grads!

Public Engagement

By Dr. Jillian Terry

Political science alumna Dr. Jillian Terry is inviting her fellow alumni to join her for fish 'n' chips and some hearty conversation on May 22.

When I wrote my final Studentview column for the Gazette back in May 2009 as the paper’s student correspondent, I certainly couldn’t have imagined that I’d be writing for these pages again in 2026.

A young 21-year-old, I was about to take part in convocation, marking the successful completion of my BA (Hons.) in political science and the start of the next chapter of my academic journey.

Since then, I’ve gone on to graduate study and a PhD in international relations and now work as an associate professor (education) at the London School of Economics and Political Science in London, U.K.

Next week, however, I’ll be making the trip back across the Atlantic to reconvene with my fellow political science alumni as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of Memorial’s Department of Political Science with our Fish, Chips and Politics reunion event on Friday, May 22.

As part of the organizing committee for the reunion, it’s been wonderful to bring the event together over the last several months, connecting with alumni from across six decades.

With the expertise of the excellent Alumni Engagement team, we’ve been able to assemble an all-star panel discussion for the evening that we’re calling Navigating the Maelstrom.

We’ll hear from political science professor Dr. Lucian Ashworth, prominent Canadian military and public historian Dr. Dean Oliver (BA’87) and Toronto Star bureau chief and senior reporter Tonda MacCharles (BA’83), and Tim Powers (BA’91), vice-chairman of Summa Strategies, managing director of Abacus Data, and host of VOCM’s The Tim Powers Show will chair the discussion.

We’re also delighted to have Tim co-chair the event together with Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan (BA’86, B.Ed.’94), president and CEO of Humber Polytechnic.

“My life and career path have been hugely influenced by my experiences as a political science student at Memorial nearly 20 years ago.”

I’m excited to hear such a diverse group of voices weigh in on the political issues facing Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and the world today — political science scholarship and thinking have never been more essential to understanding the complex dynamics that are shaping societies both locally and globally.

Most of all, though, I’m looking forward to reconnecting with my fellow alumni over fish and chips, hearing updates about the incredible contributions and impacts they’ve made since leaving their poli sci classrooms.

Intellectually and personally rewarding

My life and career path have been hugely influenced by my experiences as a political science student at Memorial nearly 20 years ago.

From lively conversations with faculty and students to taking part in Political Science Society events to acting as founding editor for the department’s student-run journal, Mapping Politics (which is still going strong, and now in its 11th issue!), the four years I spent as a political science student were some of the most intellectually and personally rewarding of my life.

With its commitment to rigorous research and cutting-edge teaching over the last 60 years, the department’s lasting impact on thousands of students is certainly a milestone worth celebrating.

“[We] are hopeful that next week’s reunion will bring Memorial University alumni from across the years together to mark these achievements and reminisce about our time in the department.”

Many prominent figures in municipal, provincial and federal politics got their start in poli sci classrooms, as have leading figures in the media, legal and education sectors, among so many others.

My fellow organizing committee members and I are hopeful that next week’s reunion will bring Memorial University alumni from across the years together to mark these achievements and reminisce about our time in the department, reconnecting with old friends and meeting new faces.

In addition to bringing people together, next week’s reunion will raise funds to support the new Political Science Alumni Award, established this year to celebrate the department’s 60th anniversary.

The award will support a student majoring in political science or law and public policy and who is studying Newfoundland and Labrador politics or public policy, ensuring that future generations of political scientists have the opportunity to study, learn and conduct research in the department.

Join in!

There’s still time to register for the reunion, which will take place next Friday, May 22, from 6:30-10 p.m. at the Marine Institute cafeteria at 55 Ridge Rd.

Whether you majored or minored in political science, or just took a course or two in the department, you’re invited to join us for the celebrations!

And whether or not you’re able to make it for fish and chips next Friday, you can make an online donation to the Political Science Alumni Award here.

Here’s to 60 years of political science at Memorial, and may the next 60 continue to foster dialogue and critical thinking around the big political challenges facing Newfoundland and Labrador and the world.