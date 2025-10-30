Op-ed: Dr. Svetlana Barkanova

Campus and Community

By Dr. Svetlana Barkanova

The year 2025 has been declared by UNESCO as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, marking a century since the birth of quantum mechanics in 1925.

Once an abstract and puzzling theory, quantum mechanics has led to a technological revolution, giving us lasers, LEDs, smartphone chips and MRI scanners.

Now, we stand at the threshold of a second quantum revolution, where new technologies in computing, communication and sensing are harnessing the fundamental principles of superposition and entanglement.

These rapidly advancing fields are expected to deliver profound economic and societal benefits, especially as AI and quantum computing continue to propel each other forward in an accelerating cycle of innovation.

Quantum-literate workforce

According to the updated 2020 Doyletech Corporation report, Socio-Economic Impact Assessment of Quantum Technologies in Canada, the domestic quantum sector could grow into a $139-billion industry supporting more than 200,000 jobs by 2045, potentially contributing up to three per cent of Canada’s GDP.

In 2023, the Government of Canada launched the National Quantum Strategy, investing $360 million to position the country as a global leader in quantum computing, communication and sensing.

A key objective is to build and retain a cross-disciplinary, quantum-literate workforce drawn from diverse backgrounds — an area in which Memorial University is already making important contributions.

At Memorial University, we offer a rich continuum of courses in quantum physics at both our St. John’s and Corner Brook campuses — from an accessible second-year introduction to modern physics to advanced graduate courses for master of science students and doctoral candidates.

“[My students] are building a foundation of analytical and problem-solving skills that will serve them — and Canada — well.”

When the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics was announced on Oct. 7, my Modern Physics class at Grenfell was just finishing the unit on the special theory of relativity and beginning a chapter on quantum theory.

The prize was awarded to John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret and John M. Martinis for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantization in an electric circuit.

In 1981, they demonstrated that quantum phenomena — traditionally observed only at atomic or subatomic scales — can be engineered and measured in circuits large enough to hold in a hand.

While it did not attract much attention at the time, this discovery eventually enabled modern technologies such as superconducting qubits, quantum sensors and advanced quantum circuits.

That day, I set aside my planned lecture so we could discuss the new Nobel Prize and the future of careers in quantum science and technology.

Whether my students ultimately pursue research or choose among the many careers that value a strong background in physics, they are building a foundation of analytical and problem-solving skills that will serve them — and Canada — well, and I am thrilled to be part of their journey.

“In 1925, the pioneers of quantum mechanics could hardly have imagined that their equations would one day underpin semiconductor chips.”

My own research lies in subatomic theory, exploring the fundamental forces and symmetries that shape our universe — from quarks, the building blocks of matter, to neutron stars, which are essentially giant atomic nuclei sustained by quantum pressure and gravity.

I enjoy my research enormously; however, when asked about the practical applications of my work, I sometimes struggle to answer.

The truth is: I do not know.

After all, in 1925, the pioneers of quantum mechanics could hardly have imagined that their equations would one day underpin semiconductor chips, so profound applications often follow in unexpected ways.

First Memorial PhD in subatomic theory

On Oct. 16, 2025, Dr. Mahumm Ghaffar became the first student to earn a PhD in subatomic theory at Memorial University.

I could not see her cross the stage, since the graduation was in St. John’s and I had to teach at Grenfell that day, but I am so proud of her!

Her thesis provided indispensable calculations for the next generation of high-energy accelerator experiments searching for new particles and interactions.

“Memorial has a responsibility to make science and technology education accessible to all youth.”

Projects like this one — both technically demanding and intellectually exhilarating — are offered across both Memorial campuses, engaging students at multiple levels, from undergraduate summer research placements to master of science and PhD theses.

Through hands-on research experience, Memorial students are gaining advanced analytical and computational skills that prepare them for seamless transitions into multiple strategically important fields, including artificial intelligence and emerging quantum technologies.

I particularly like Memorial’s multi-campus model, which allows students to begin their studies close to home and then transition smoothly between campuses as their academic interests evolve.

Strengthening Canada’s leadership

As Newfoundland and Labrador’s only university, Memorial has a responsibility to make science and technology education accessible to all youth, including those in our most remote and rural communities.

By nurturing talent, innovation and inclusive participation, our Memorial University community is helping to strengthen Canada’s leadership in both artificial intelligence and quantum science and technology.

I have no doubt that our graduates will continue to illuminate the quantum frontier — and that their future is bright indeed.