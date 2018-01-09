Campus and Community

By Laura Barron

Memorial University offers a look back on the last year with the release of the 2017 President’s Report: Out in the Open.

This year’s report is based on fiscal year April 1, 2016-March 31, 2017 and academic year Sept. 1, 2016-Aug. 31, 2017.

In addition to celebrating the achievements of students, faculty and staff, this year’s report includes a special section on governance and accountability.

“We have heard clearly from stakeholders inside and outside the university that Memorial is vital to the social, cultural and economic health of the province,” said President Gary Kachanoski.

“We understand that people want to know more about our institution: how it is governed, how decisions are made and what we are doing, every day, to meet our special obligation. This report provides an overview of our governance and accountability.”

Report highlights

The report also highlights accomplishments from the report period, including the launch of the Ocean Frontier Institute, the global success of student groups Paradigm Hyperloop and Enactus Memorial, and the innovative solutions students, faculty and staff are developing to address the challenges faced in the province and beyond.

To view the report, which also includes statistical and financial highlights for 2016-17, please visit here.