Palestinian and Israeli student support

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

On July 5, Memorial announced several supports in place for Palestinian and Israeli students who the conflict in their home countries has impacted.

These include a bursary program to support at-risk students, waiving application fees and continuing to offer other enhanced supports for current Palestinian and Israeli students.

For the fall 2024 semester, Memorial University is offering additional financial and academic supports, specifically regarding deadlines and late fees for Palestinian and Israeli students experiencing hardship.

Academic supports

Academic units and instructors are encouraged to remain flexible in making alternate arrangements for Palestinian and Israeli students affected by the current global unrest.

Arrangements may include rescheduling or altering evaluation deadlines, allowing resubmission of work that may not reflect the student’s full academic potential and consideration for any other forms of appropriate leniency for students who demonstrate need.

Graduate students can choose to contact sgs@mun.ca for additional advice regarding academic accommodations.

Financial supports

Financial and Administrative Services will work with individual students to lift financial holds on their accounts to allow them to register for the fall 2024 semester while still owing tuition and fees and to remove late payment fees from their accounts if fees are not paid on time at the beginning of the fall 2024 semester.

All tuition, fee payment and account hold issues should be directed to cashiers@mun.ca.

The Cashiers Office typically manages a large volume of email at this time of year; to ensure emails are addressed promptly, students are asked to use “Palestinian student support” or “Israeli student support” for the email subject line and provide their student number in the body of the message.

Graduate students should contact sgs@mun.ca for any requests regarding financial holds and registration.

Registration supports

The Office of the Registrar will offer one-on-one support for Palestinian and Israeli students who are experiencing barriers in the application and registration process.

Financial bursary support is also available for full-time undergraduate students across all campuses that meet specific academic criteria.

Students will be assessed for this funding when in consultation for an emergency bursary through their normal campus assessment route.

Assistance will be provided for applicants experiencing difficulty obtaining official transcripts and, if necessary, application fees may be waived.

The Office of the Registrar will also work to assist students through the provincial attestation letter (PAL) process in instances where the confirmation deposit is not paid by the deadline.

Students must contact the Office of the Registrar directly at registrar@mun.ca to find out more about these supports.

Graduate students may contact sgs@mun.ca regarding emergency bursaries, admission, registration and course selection.

Any student who is experiencing difficulties owing to conflicts in their home country is encouraged to reach out to these departments for extra support. These will be considered on a case-by-case basis.