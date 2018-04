Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

In accordance with the Memorial University Traffic and Parking Regulations, this post serves as notice of changes to Memorial University Traffic Regulations.

Subsection 45(1) of the Memorial University Traffic Regulations is repealed and the following substituted: (1) A person who violates or contravenes a provision of these regulations is guilty of an offence and is liable to a fine of $20.

Please direct questions to parking@mun.ca.