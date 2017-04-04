Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

In accordance with the Memorial University Traffic and Parking Regulations, this post serves as notice of changes to parking fines.

Memorial University’s Board of Regents approved this increase at its March 17, 2017, meeting.

Effective May 1, 2017, the Memorial University Traffic and Parking Regulations and subsequent citations are amended.

According to the schedule (page 32), the following parking fines are to be applied to the offences specified: any breach of schedule 40 will be $20. (*previously $15).

Please direct questions to parking@mun.ca.