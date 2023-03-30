 Go to page content

Parking rate changes

Updates to permit and pay-per-use areas

Campus and Community

March 30, 2023

By Memorial University

On March 9, 2023, the Board of Regents approved a parking permit rate increase for faculty, staff and students effective May 1, 2023.

Parking permit rates for the St. John’s and Signal Hill campuses are increasing by up to 15 per cent for the 2022–23 renewal period for faculty, staff and student general permits.

MUNFA rates will not change during this renewal period.

Faculty and staff permit renewals will begin on April 3, 2023.

Payroll deduction is available starting April 3 via my.mun.ca, and the parking office accepts payment via payroll deduction, cash, credit card and debit.

The spring student parking permit lottery runs April 1-May 8, 2023. Students can find more information on the parking website.

More parking spots have been allocated to student parking in recent years.

In 2019, 15 per cent of parking permits were distributed to students; in 2021, that number increased to 35 per cent.

The Board of Regents also approved a pay-per-use hourly rate increase for all pay-per-use areas on the St. John’s and Signal Hill campuses effective May 1, 2023. The new rate will be $1.75/hour.

These steps continue to address the heavily subsidized parking rates currently charged to faculty, staff and students and renew the commitment to not construct new parking spaces on campus (surface and garage) until at least such a time as parking provisions adhere to a cost recovery model and/or alternative public transportation modes are put into effect.

Blue zone permit enhancements

In response to feedback from the community, Memorial is introducing an enhanced accessibility blue zone permit, allowing blue zone permit holders flexibility and campus-wide access to use any blue zone permitted space.

This permit will accompany the accessible parking permit issued by the provincial government.

For more information on parking and parking rates, visit online.

