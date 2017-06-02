Partial building reopening after flood

Campus and Community

Due to a flood in the Arts and Administration Building on the St. John’s campus, the Arts Annex will remain closed for the day.

The main portion of the building will reopen at 10 a.m.

Occupants of the Arts Annex who need to gather personal belongings from their offices must be escorted. They can meet a health and safety representative at door 14 (atrium entrance) between 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. today, June 2. Please note that not all areas are accessible due to flooding.

Further updates on the status of the annex will be shared as they are available via MUN Safe and Newsline.