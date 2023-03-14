 Go to page content

Payment for students

More than $3 million to be returned to students in light of labour disruption

Campus and Community

March 14, 2023

Memorial University recognizes that the recent MUNFA strike and resulting interruption in course work was challenging for students.

In recognition of this, the university will provide undergraduate students whose course work was disrupted with a proportional payment based on each impacted student’s course load and tuition rate.

This is an equitable approach for both domestic and international students, as the credit will be based on actual registrations (credit hours) and tuition rates paid. Further details will be shared as they become available. This does not apply to Marine Institute technical and diploma students or students in the Faculty of Medicine whose course work continued during the strike.

Funds will be disbursed to student accounts at the end of the semester.

The university will also be providing a rebate to graduate students and details will be shared as they are available.

A reminder that students will receive a 100 per cent tuition refund for any undergraduate course dropped by April 10, with the exception of Faculty of Medicine students and Marine Institute (technical certificate and diploma) students. This includes courses that were paused as well as those that continued. There will be no additional payment for courses that are dropped with full refund. Courses will be considered “dropped without academic prejudice.” Graduate students are also protected from academic penalties.

