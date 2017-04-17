Pedway closure

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Facilitates Management is advising users that the section of existing pedway between the Chemistry-Physics building and the south pedway stairwell will be closed to the public effective Monday, April 24.

The closure will facilitate construction on the new pedway linking the Chemistry-Physics building with the University Centre.

The section of pedway between the south stairwell (exterior access) and the University Centre/Earth Sciences building will remain open until the pedway spanning Prince Philip Drive is removed this summer.

Alternate crossings

The alternate route for pedestrians within the Chemistry-Physics building wishing to cross Prince Philip Drive is to exit the Chemistry-Physics building via the west, main building entrance and enter the south pedway stairwell.

Pedestrians can also cross Prince Philip Drive unobstructed via the University Centre or the pedestrian underpass adjacent to the Main Dining Hall/St. John’s College.

Further schedule updates will be provided as the project advances.

Please direct inquiries concerning this project to Facilities Engineering and Development, Department of Facilities Management at 864-3575 or contact 864-7600 after hours.