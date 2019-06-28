fbpx Go to page content

Personal message

President Kachanoski shares some personal news

Campus and Community

June 28, 2019

By Dr. Gary Kachanoski

I write to share some personal news. After periodic illness over the past few months, I was admitted to hospital late last week with severe anemia. Testing has resulted in a diagnosis of non-Hodgkins gastric lymphoma. My medical team has advised that the lymphoma is localized and treatable through chemotherapy/radiation over the next three to four months. Teresa and I are very optimistic and encouraged by the stellar medical attention I have received over the past several days.

My plan is to continue working throughout treatment, however, as this proceeds there may be times when I will not be able to fulfill the duties of president and vice-chancellor. If I am absent, as per usual practice, I will designate Dr. Noreen Golfman or another vice-president to serve as acting president and vice-chancellor. I thank Board of Regents Chair Iris Petten and the vice-presidents for their unwavering support during this time.

I also thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding during the coming months.

Dr. Gary Kachanoski is president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University. He can be reached at munpres@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

June 28, 2019

Designing futures

Genoa Design founder recipient of inaugural MI alumni award

Memorial's St. John's campus

June 28, 2019

Support for veterans

A living memorial for the 21st century

BabyLegs, a homemade surface trawl designed to monitor marine plastics, is part of the Smithsonian’s Cooper Hewitt Design Triennial – simultaneous with the Cube Museum in the Netherlands

June 27, 2019

BabyLegs does NYC

DIY citizen science invention featured in international design shows

June 27, 2019

Farming the North

Memorial to establish centre for northern food research

Dr. Ian Sutherland, dean, School of Music.

June 26, 2019

Top 40 under 40

Music dean singled out for visionary leadership

Dr. Kara Arnold, pictured at the Faculty of Business Administration in St. John's, researches leadership and diversity in the workplace.

June 26, 2019

Diversity gap

The disconnect between attitudes and policies at Canadian organizations