Pieces of history

Campus and Community

By Kristine Power

It was often called a “housewife”: a rolled pouch made of canvas and tied with string.

Carried by James R. Steele, Royal Newfoundland Regiment, the sewing kit — one of a handful of personal items carried by soldiers during the First World War — is one of several artifacts in a Queen Elizabeth II Library exhibit.

July 1 is Memorial Day in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The many unique items on display highlight the contribution of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians in the First World War, as well as symbolizing the university’s enduring role as a living memorial.

Archives and Special Collections employees Matthew Keels and David Mercer curated the exhibit; it will be available for viewing until July 7 on the third floor of the Queen Elizabeth II Library.

For more information about the artifacts, please contact Archives and Special Collections.