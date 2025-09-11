Campus and Community

By Jennifer Batten

Andrew Kim has been appointed university lead in enrolment innovation at Memorial University, effective Sept. 12, 2025.

Mr. Kim will provide visionary leadership for a comprehensive portfolio that will serve undergraduate and graduate admissions, student retention and student success initiatives across Memorial’s campuses.

Like universities across Canada, Memorial is facing enrolment challenges due to the federal government’s reduction in international student study permits, which significantly impacts Canada’s reputation as a destination of choice for international students.

This is compounded by a decrease in the province’s school-age population of more than 30 per cent since 2000.

Improving the student experience from recruitment to graduation is essential to Memorial University’s future.

“Now more than ever before, we need to work together to ensure we are not only attracting and enrolling students in Memorial’s programs, but also retaining and best supporting them through their academic journey to graduation,” said Dr. Jennifer Lokash, provost and vice-president (academic). “In this pivotal role, and working collaboratively with leaders and colleagues across many units, notably academic units, the Office of the Registrar, the Centre for Institutional Analysis and Planning, Student Life, the School of Graduate Studies, and Marketing and Communications, Andrew will lead the advancement of Memorial’s strategic vision for academic excellence, student success and institutional sustainability.”

Background

Mr. Kim is currently director of graduate enrolment services in the School of Graduate Studies.

He has spent more than 20 years in higher education administration, and in his current role, he oversees academic and student services for graduate students across campuses at Memorial.

He is well-known at Memorial and across the international higher education landscape for his unwavering commitment to student success and going above and beyond to help countless students overcome challenges throughout the student cycle, from before even becoming students at Memorial to beyond graduation. He is truly learner-centric and committed to helping students flourish here.

Mr. Kim holds a bachelor of science in biochemistry and a master of business administration, both from Memorial University.

He is a past board member of the Canadian Association for Graduate Studies, a current board member for the Association for Graduate Enrollment Management (NAGAP) and the founding president of NAGAP’s Canadian chapter.

His work in graduate education and enrolment management has been acknowledged through multiple awards, including the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers SEM Award of Excellence, and most recently, the Association for Graduate Enrolment Management Distinguished Service Award for 2025.