Planning for winter weather

Given that winter 2021 is primarily a remote teaching and learning environment, there are some changes to Memorial’s typical process for adverse weather.

In the event of severe weather, buildings will be closed at the St. John’s, Signal Hill and Marine Institute campuses. Regularly scheduled on-campus classes and activities will be cancelled. Remote and online classes will continue.

For students and instructors

Students and instructors will be able to access their remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.

Instructors are asked to discuss with their students in advance how they will communicate any adjustments to their schedule.

Faculties and schools with an alternative approach or differing circumstances should communicate details about their procedures for adverse weather directly to students and employees in advance of any weather events.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on students, faculty and staff. Remaining flexible and empathetic is particularly important during the season of challenging weather conditions.

For staff

Staff should follow the usual snow day process for their unit. Employees with questions or concerns should contact their supervisor.

Power outages

In the event of adverse weather that leads to widespread power outages in the region, the university will announce both closure of campus buildings as well as suspension of remote activities (online and remote courses).

Communications

All members of the Memorial community are encouraged to download the MUN Safe app for up-to-date information about weather-related closures and other emergency information.

Memorial University does not issue announcements regarding opening as usual, only regarding delayed openings or early closures.

With respect to a closure of the university’s facilities in the Avalon region, cancellation notices should be understood to include all faculties, schools and units in that region, including the Memorial University Childcare Centre, the Centre for Nursing Studies, Signal Hill Campus and the Marine Institute.

Cancellations at Memorial’s facilities outside the Avalon region, including Grenfell Campus and the Labrador Institute, are handled by those units.

As a separately incorporated entity, The Works is not considered a part of Memorial University for the purposes of early closure/delayed opening messages and will issue its own notifications.

Early closures during the day are announced at least one hour in advance.

Advisories for late openings and all-day closures are issued by 7 a.m.