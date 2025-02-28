Pool dominance

Campus and Community

By Udantha Chandraratne

Chris Weeks is the AUS 2024-25 AUS Swimmer of the Year.

Memorial University’s Sea-Hawks delivered an outstanding performance at the 2024-25 Atlantic University Sports Swimming Championships at the University of New Brunswick from Feb. 21-23.

The men’s team secured a commendable fourth-place finish overall, while the women’s team achieved a strong third place standing.

Standout swimmer Chris Weeks made history by clinching four gold medals in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter butterfly events.

Mr. Weeks shattered Atlantic University Sports records in both the 50-meter and 100-meter freestyle, and set new provincial records in the 50-meter freestyle, 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter butterfly.

His exceptional performance met the U SPORTS standards in all four events, earning him the titles of Male Swimmer of the Meet and Male Swimmer of the Year.

On the women’s side, Natalie Smart showcased her endurance by securing a silver medal in the 800-meter freestyle and a bronze in the 400-meter freestyle.

The women’s 800-meter freestyle relay team, comprising Ms. Smart, Juliette Mercier, Lindsey Goodland and Megan Holden, added to the medal tally with a bronze finish.

The men’s relay teams also demonstrated remarkable teamwork and speed.

The 400-meter freestyle relay team, featuring Liam Tweedie, Darcy Butler, Liam MacArthur and Chris Weeks, earned a bronze medal.

The same quartet repeated their success in the 800-meter freestyle relay. Additionally, the 400-meter medley relay team, consisting of Mr. MacArthur, Mr. Weeks and Mr. Butler, secured another bronze for the Sea-Hawks.

Beyond the pool, Marcella Whelan was recognized for her dedication and impact, receiving the Community Service Award.

The individual accolades and collective efforts underscore the Sea-Hawks’ commitment to excellence and community engagement.

Memorial University extends heartfelt congratulations to all athletes and coaches for their hard work and exceptional performances at the championships. Go Sea-Hawks!