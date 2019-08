Campus and Community

Several buildings on the south side of the St. John’s campus are closed this morning, Monday, Aug. 5, due to an unplanned power outage.

The following buildings are without main power however, they are on generator power:

· Science

· Chemistry

· Biotech

· Bruneau Centre

· QE II Library

· Field House

· Phys Ed

· Education

· Arts Extension

These buildings are closed this morning until noon with an update at 10 a.m regarding the status for this afternoon.