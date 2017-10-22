Campus and Community

Facilities Management discovered a damaged high voltage cable during today’s scheduled power outage and repair work is ongoing. As a result, a power outage for the following buildings will continue until 12 noon, Sunday, Oct. 22: Computing Services (T-12); Arts and Administration Extension; Biotechnology; Chemistry-Physics; Field House; Phys Ed; QE II Library; Bruneau Centre; and Education.

The Science Building will remain on a portable generator until noon tomorrow, at which point there will be a one-hour outage to transfer back to normal power supply.

Inquiries concerning this project can be directed to Facilities Engineering and Development, Department of Facilities Management, at 864-7600. Facilities Management appreciates your cooperation during this important upgrade to campus infrastructure.