Preparing for tax season

By Melissa Watton

In anticipation of the upcoming tax season, the Department of Human Resources is encouraging employees and retirees who have not already done so, to consider signing up to receive their tax slips online.

To be able to access tax slips online, employees and retirees need to provide consent. If consent has not been provided, the individual’s tax slip will be mailed via Canada Post to the address the person has on file in Employee Self Service for T4s.

Online option beneficial

Kelly Martin, Memorial’s payroll manager says there are a number of benefits to receiving tax slips online.

“Online is the most secure method to receive tax slips as this information is only accessible by employees and retirees using their personal usernames and confidential passwords,” she said.

“In addition to being a safe and secure way to receive tax slips, online is beneficial as individuals who choose the online option will receive their tax slip approximately two weeks earlier than those who choose to receive it in the mail and, with online, people can access their tax slips for prior years at any time.”

The Department of Human Resources has prepared easy-to-follow instructions for employees and retirees who wish to sign up to receive their tax slips online. To access these instructions, please visit here.

Individuals who plan to sign up for the online option are asked to do so before Feb. 3, 2017, as this will ensure printed copies of their tax slips are not generated.

For mail option, current address required

“’While I encourage people to consider signing up to receive their tax slip online, some people prefer to receive their slip in the mail,” said Ms. Martin. “Anyone who wishes to receive their slip in the mail should confirm the address they have on file for T4s in Employee Self Service is up-to-date.”

The department has also prepared instructions for employees and retirees to confirm their T4 address in Employee Self Service. Please access these instructions here.

Memorial has been offering employees and retirees the online option for three years. To date, approximately half of all employees and retirees have signed up.

If you have any questions or require assistance, please contact MyHR at 864-2434 or email myhr@mun.ca.