Presidential profile

Presidential search committee seeking public input

Campus and Community

May 14, 2019

Memorial University’s presidential search committee has announced a series of public consultations as the process to recruit the university’s next president continues.

Iris Petten, chair of the university’s governing Board of Regents, also chairs the presidential search committee. The committee wants to hear the public’s view about the future of the university and the ideal candidate profile for the role of president and vice-chancellor.

The consultations are also an opportunity to recommend individuals for consideration as potential candidates.

Public sessions

The committee will hold public sessions and accept digital submissions, to gather input from individuals and organizations.

Committee members will be available to receive suggestions in the following sessions:

  • St. John’s campus, Wednesday, May 22, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., and Thursday, May 23, from 5-6 p.m.
  • Marine Institute, Friday, May 24, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Labrador Institute, Monday, May 27, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Grenfell Campus, Tuesday, May 28, from 10-11 a.m.

Details on locations are available online.

Online survey available

Those who prefer to forward a written submission and/or recommend candidates for consideration can do so until May 31 via an online survey available here.

The input received will be shared with the presidential search committee and used to create the position and candidate profile document, which will be posted on the presidential search website.

President Gary Kachanoski will finish his second term at the helm of Memorial University at the end of December 2019.

Topics

