Presidential search update

A message from the Board of Regents

Campus and Community

March 27, 2025

On behalf of the Presidential Search Committee (PSC), the Board of Regents is sharing an update with the Memorial University community on the committee’s activities to date in March.

The PSC is responsible for the search for Memorial University’s next president and vice-chancellor. The committee includes faculty, students, regents, staff and community representatives.

The committee met a number of times in March and has completed the first round of interviews with candidates. The next step in the process will be in-person interviews. That stage will include participation by the five hybrid groups of stakeholders identified to take part in the in-person interviews.

Those groups have representation from all of Memorial’s campuses and include elected members of Senate (including students); the Board of Regents (including students); students (including representatives from those elected to the student unions and from the general student population); and both unionized and non-unionized employees.

“I am pleased with the progress we are making in the search for Memorial University’s next president and the engagement from the university community in this process,” said Justin Ladha, chair of the Board of Regents. “The calibre of the candidates is excellent and the level of interest in this institution is heartening to see. Work continues on schedule and we look forward to talking further with candidates in person in the coming weeks.”

Further updates will be provided as the work of the PSC continues.

Topics

