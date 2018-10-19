Presidential search update

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

At its Oct. 3 meeting, the Board of Regents set the terms of reference and membership structure for a Presidential Search Committee (PSC). This follows the board’s approval of Dr. Gary Kachanoski’s request to end his second term at the helm of Memorial University on Dec. 31, 2019, six months earlier than originally planned.

In order to facilitate a wide-ranging and cooperative presidential search process, the executive committee of the board recommended the following PSC membership structure:

the chair of the board, who shall chair the committee;

two other board members chosen by the chair;

four faculty members chosen by Senate, with at least one member from each of the St. John’s campus, Grenfell Campus and the Marine Institute;

two students chosen by the chair following consultation with student unions;

an academic administrator chosen from among themselves;

a non-academic administrator chosen from among themselves; and,

one member of the public-at-large chosen by the chair.

“One of the most significant responsibilities of the Board of Regents is that of the appointment of the president,” said Iris Petten, chair of the board. “We will conduct a search for a new president using a process that is open, transparent and accountable. It will be an extensive and collaborative process, one that will lead to a new president of Memorial University.”

In establishing the terms of reference, the executive committee was guided by the Presidential Search, Appointment and Assessment Policy which ensures an appropriate framework for the search, selection and appointment of the president.

Details of the search process will be finalized after members of the PSC has been appointed.