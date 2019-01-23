Campus and Community

The committee of the Board of Regents responsible for setting up the presidential search committee (PSC) is close to completing its task and is looking for an individual to represent the public-at-large.

The Board of Regents is the governing body of Memorial University.

This follows the Board’s prior announcement that, by mutual agreement, President Gary Kachanoski will conclude his second term on Dec. 31, 2019.

In order to facilitate a wide-ranging, consultative presidential search process, the board established the following PSC membership structure:

the chair of the board, who shall chair the committee;

two other board members chosen by the chair;

four faculty members chosen by Senate, with at least one member from each of the St. John’s campus, Grenfell Campus and the Marine Institute;

two students chosen by the chair following consultation with student unions;

an academic administrator chosen from among themselves;

a non-academic administrator chosen from among themselves; and,

one member of the public-at-large chosen by the chair.

“Ultimately, no board decision is likely to have greater impact on the institution or system—or be more consequential—than selecting our next president,” said Iris Petten, chair of the Board of Regents. “Every Newfoundlander and Labradorian has a stake in the future of Memorial so I encourage all interested parties to consider putting their names forward to be considered for this important role.”

More information on the search process is available online, particularly in the Presidential Search, Appointment and Assessment Policy, which provides a framework for the search, selection and appointment of the president. Updates on the committee membership and the search process will be posted to this site as they are available.

Individuals interested in being considered are asked to submit a letter of interest with a resumé to Tina Scott, secretary to the Board of Regents, at tinas@mun.ca no later than Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Inquiries can be directed to Ms. Scott at 709-864-8281 or via email.