With the announcement last week of Dr. Vianne Timmons as Memorial’s next president, leadership transition planning is kicking into high gear.

In preparation, earlier this year the Board of Regents established a Presidential Transition Team to provide support for the transitioning of the outgoing and incoming presidents.

President Kachanoski will conclude his term in March 2020; Dr. Timmons will take office in April 2020.

Transition plan

The formation of the team is specified in the board’s Presidential Search, Appointment and Assessment Policy: “the board develops and adopts a transition plan which normally includes assistance from the departing president as well as the establishment of a transition team who work with the incoming president in the period near the start of the appointment to assist in preparing him/her for the role.”

The team is comprised of:

Executive director, Board of Regents

Executive director, Office of the President

University registrar and secretary of Senate

Executive director, Marketing & Communications

Executive director, Development

Assistant director, Alumni Engagement (representing associate vice-president (public engagement and external relations))

Their key responsibilities include facilitating Dr. Timmons’ orientation, developing a schedule of internal and external meetings, creating a communications plan around the transition, arranging events typical for incoming presidents (including the ceremonial installation as vice-chancellor) and co-ordinating any materials and briefing notes.

The team is also responsible for co-ordinating recognition events in support of Dr. Kachanoski’s departure as president and providing support, as necessary, for transition through subsequent administrative leave.

Co-chairs of the team are Margot Brown of the Office of the President and Glenn Collins of the Board of Regents office. They invite anyone with matters relevant to the presidential transition to contact them via president@mun.ca.