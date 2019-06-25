fbpx Go to page content

President’s statement

Unequivocally condemn racial profiling and racism, discrimination and oppression

Campus and Community

June 25, 2019

By Dr. Gary Kachanoski

Memorial University unequivocally condemns racial profiling and racism, discrimination and oppression in all forms.

We joyfully embrace the values of equity, diversity and inclusion.

Recent racial profiling incidents at a number of university campuses across Canada have left us dismayed and we are concerned that our students, staff, and faculty might be feeling unsafe and frightened. We would like extend an invitation to anyone who is feeling vulnerable to contact us for support and protection.

We pledge to work with students, staff, and faculty to help create and sustain a campus climate that is welcoming, comfortable and safe for all of the members of our community, regardless of race, religion, sexual or gender expression, ability, or other personal characteristics.

There are resources available for any community member who feels unsafe. Students may seek support through the Student Code of Conduct co-ordinators or the Student Support and Crisis Management Team. Employees may reach out to the Equity Office at equity@mun.ca or by phone at 709-864-2548.

For urgent support immediately contact Campus Enforcement and Patrol.

Dr. Gary Kachanoski is president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University. He can be reached at munpres@mun.ca.

Topics

