Campus and Community

By Meaghan Whelan

From kink to kitten yoga, the next two weeks in July are jam-packed with events in celebration of Pride.

The events are meant to challenge concepts of gender and heteronormativity, champion sexual and gender diversity and encourage community building.

All welcome

Brad Greeley, a sixth year student studying political science, is the director of campaigns with the Memorial University of Newfoundland Students’ Union (MUNSU). He is one of the primary organizers of the festivities.

“People of all genders and sexual orientations are encouraged to attend all Pride on Campus events,” he said, while reminding participants that these events are safer spaces organized by and for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

New events

For the first time, Pride on Campus will include an Allyship Workshop on July 17.

“Members of the community on- and off-campus are invited to explore the meaning of allyship and how to be a better ally,” he explained. “This is a journey with no destination, there’s always room for allies to be better. Come learn about 2SLGBTQIA+ identities, adversities, needs and cohesive steps you can take to create an affirming and accepting space for all!”

Mr. Greeley says organizers are excited to partner with Peace, Love and Pride and St. John’s Pride to co-host and promote events.

In particular, he says Pride on Campus is very proud to support the Trans March on July 13 as well as once again offering a safer space for students to gather in the Pride Parade on July 14.

Events run until Thursday, July 18. The full list of events is available on MUNSU’s Facebook page.

Selected events

Tuesday, July 9

Queer Dungeons & Dragons

1-4 p.m., A-1043

Wednesday, July 10

Campus flag raising and barbecue

12 p.m., lawn in front of the Arts building followed by a barbecue near the Memorial Tower

Thursday, July 11

Poster designing and tie dye for Pride Parade

10 a.m.–3 p.m., The Loft, University Centre (bring T-shirts)

Saturday, July 13

Trans March

12 p.m., Harbourside Park

Sunday, July 14

Pride and Progress Parade

11 a.m., City Hall, followed by flag raising at 12 p.m. and Pride at the Park at 2 p.m. in Bannerman Park.

Monday, July 15

Kitten yoga

12 p.m., The Loft, University Centre

Wednesday, July 17

Allyship workshop

12:15-1:30 p.m., UC-2001. Lunch will be provided for those who register by 4 p.m. on July 15.

Friday, July 18

Pride trivia

9 p.m., the Breezeway (19+)

Collaborative approach

Pride on Campus has been organized by MUNSU and its partners, including the Canadian Federation of Students – Newfoundland and Labrador (CFS-NL), the Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association (MUNFA), the Graduate Students’ Union (GSU), the Memorial Sexual and Gender Advocacy Resource Centre (MUN SAGA) and MUN Intersections.

Mr. Greeley particularly recognized the hard work and dedication of the MUNSU board of directors and campus Pride organizers Kayla Hallaren and Theodore Walsh in putting together a diverse slate of activities.

“It’s been great to see so many parts of campus this year offer support for events. Organizers have been working really hard to make this year’s Pride on Campus one to remember.”